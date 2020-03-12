BARRIE -- A woman in Bradford was assaulted after opening her door to someone claiming to have a delivery, police say.

Investigators say this was a targeted incident.

A 34-year-old Bradford woman had been charged with assault causing bodily harm and trespassing.

Police say she ran away after the alleged assault but was found and arrested nearby.

The victim did not seek medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with information or security camera footage of the incident contact the South Simcoe Police at (905) 775-3311, (705) 436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).