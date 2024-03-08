BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman allegedly alters payroll data, transfers $210,000 to personal account

    Computer
    Share

    Provincial police arrested a woman in connection with a fraud investigation at a business in Collingwood.

    According to OPP, the accused, a former employee, altered payroll data to have funds transferred to her bank account over the course of three years.

    Police say the woman's actions were only recently discovered and reported to the authorities last month.

    They say more than $210,000 was defrauded from the undisclosed business.

    Police charged the 39-year-old woman from Wasaga Beach with fraud over $5,000.

    She is scheduled to appear in court in April to answer to the charge.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News