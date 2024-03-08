Woman allegedly alters payroll data, transfers $210,000 to personal account

Provincial police arrested a woman in connection with a fraud investigation at a business in Collingwood.

According to OPP, the accused, a former employee, altered payroll data to have funds transferred to her bank account over the course of three years.

Police say the woman's actions were only recently discovered and reported to the authorities last month.

They say more than $210,000 was defrauded from the undisclosed business.

Police charged the 39-year-old woman from Wasaga Beach with fraud over $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court in April to answer to the charge.