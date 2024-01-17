Woman airlifted to trauma centre as police launch investigation in Bradford

Police say one woman has been airlifted to a trauma centre as officers conduct an investigation in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

South Simcoe police say anyone in the area of Holland Street West and Harmony Circle should expect a heavy police presence on Wednesday.

Police tape surrounds an apartment building at 220 Holland Street West, and the police forensics team is assisting with the investigation.

While the police have not provided details surrounding the investigation, paramedics tell CTV News the woman suffered critical injuries after an apparent "fall from a building."

Police add there is no threat to public safety.

Bradford District High School was placed in a brief hold and secure Wednesday morning "due to a situation in the community."

The Simcoe County District School Board confirmed to CTV News the security measure at the school lasted less than half an hour. The board noted, "Students and staff are safe," and the school day was proceeding as usual.

CTV News is following this developing story and will provide information as it becomes available.