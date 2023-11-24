Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting in Barrie

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a shooting in Barrie's downtown core Friday evening.

A heavy police presence has been in the area of Dunlop St. and Mulcaster St. throughout the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Police say that a 59-year-old woman was transported by ORNGE air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma center after a shooting.

According to police, there is no risk to public safety.

More details will be released as the investigation unfolds.