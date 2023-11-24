Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting in Barrie
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a shooting in Barrie's downtown core Friday evening.
A heavy police presence has been in the area of Dunlop St. and Mulcaster St. throughout the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Police say that a 59-year-old woman was transported by ORNGE air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma center after a shooting.
According to police, there is no risk to public safety.
More details will be released as the investigation unfolds.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd's killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
On Day One of Gaza ceasefire, Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages it held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire that offered a small glimmer of relief to both sides.
Cambridge, Ont. teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student facing disciplinary action
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board is accused of professional misconduct over alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a student.
Changes may soon be coming to how booze is sold in Ontario. Here's what some in the industry are hoping to see
Big changes could soon be on the horizon for Ontario’s alcohol retail landscape, with the premier signaling Friday that he plans to move ahead with his promise to provide more “convenience and selection” across the province.
Atlantic
-
Disappearance of woman deemed suspicious: Cape Breton police
Police in Cape Breton are treating the recent disappearance of a woman as suspicious.
-
Student attack caught on video at Moncton school
Fourteen-year-old Maria Bueno was attacked at Moncton High School on Wednesday.
-
Right-of-way disagreement grows at Peggys Cove
A disagreement over a perceived right-of-way and a long-used gravel road has pitted neighbour against neighbour at Peggys Cove.
Montreal
-
Police called to Laval home hours before woman was stabbed to death
A 30-year-old man accused of stabbing his aunt to death in Laval Thursday night has been charged with second-degree murder as questions remain unanswered about what happened in the hours leading up to the killing.
-
New crack discovered on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge: Another lane to close indefinitely
Those hoping to travel between the Island of Montreal and Vaudreuil-Dorion this weekend may want to alter plans or prepare for major traffic as the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge will be closed. The Quebec Transport Ministry (QMT) said on Friday that crews will use the weekend to reconfigure the traffic lanes.
-
Some major Quebec unions still on strike; Common Front members back at work
The FIQ and FAE strikes continued on Friday, while the three-day Common Front strike ended on Thursday evening. Only the major federation of teachers' unions (Fédération autonome de l'enseignement - FAE), which represents 66,000 primary and secondary teachers, is on indefinite strike.
Ottawa
-
Sentencing hearing begins for former Ottawa high school teacher found guilty of sex crimes against students
A sentencing hearing is began today for a former Ottawa high school teacher and basketball coach that was found guilty of multiple sex crimes against young students.
-
Long-time CTV journalist Norman Fetterley dies at age 74
Long-time CTV News reporter Norman Fetterley has died. Fetterley retired from CTV News Ottawa in June 2013 after more than 45 years on the air. He was a brilliant writer, storyteller and beloved by colleagues for whom he served as a mentor.
-
Ottawa shoppers brave crowds at malls for Black Friday
Black Friday is here and many Ottawa retailers are adjusting plans for consumers who are under pressure, trying to lure people in with deeper discounts than previous years.
Toronto
-
Ontario is one of the angriest places in Canada: study
Ontario has been found to be the second angriest region in the country, according to a new study.
-
Doug Ford will not remove MPP from caucus amid allegations of 'dangerous rhetoric' on social media
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said he will not be removing one of his MPPs from caucus following calls from two Muslim groups who claim she used ‘dangerous rhetoric’ on her social media.
-
SIU clears Toronto officer after the driver of a stolen pick-up died in a fiery crash during pursuit
The province's police watchdog deemed a Toronto police officer 'comported himself with due care' during the pursuit of a driver of a stolen vehicle, who died after the truck crashed into a bridge.
Kitchener
-
Community Living Guelph Wellington set to suspend day programs, lay off staff due to lack of funding
A disability services and support organization for adults may soon have to end its day programs due to a lack of funding.
-
University student pauses studies to become professional Pokémon player
A Wilfrid Laurier University student has decided to pursue a new and very different career -- professional Pokémon player.
-
Search for missing person in North Dumfries
Police were in North Dumfries Friday night for a missing person investigation.
London
-
One person in custody after incident at Medway High School
Middlesex OPP have responded to an incident at Medway High School in Arva.
-
London, Ont. lights up for the holidays
The 65th annual Lighting of the Lights was held in London’s Victoria Park Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season.
-
'The Bob' bows out, final day at east-end YMCA
It is the final day for the Bob Hayward YMCA — 60 years of service at the Hamilton Road location, known affectionately as ‘The Bob,’ will end at 8 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Late removal of wolf/coyote traps costs northern Ont. man $2,850 in fines
A trapper from Nobel, Ont., has been fined after conservation officers discovered he had forgotten to remove wire snares set up to trap coyotes and wolves.
-
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
Highway 11 reopened following fatal crash
Highway 11 has reopened after being closed for more than 12 hours Friday due to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Bowman Township just south of Matheson.
Windsor
-
Threat investigated at Belle River high school
Essex County OPP are investigating a threat at Belle River District High School.
-
'We’re thrilled!': Store owners in Essex rejoice as Talbot Street opens early
Business in the Town of Essex is quickly picking up now that Talbot Street has reopened to through traffic, ahead of schedule, following many months of streetscape construction closure.
-
We have a part in saving endangered species
The Freshwater Restoration Ecology Centre (FREC] has two species of fish they are trying to save.
Calgary
-
Person stabbed during fight at Market Mall sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A stabbing at Market Mall in Calgary on Friday afternoon sent two people to hospital, including one person in life-threatening condition.
-
3 career college branches in southern Alberta shut down, students now search for answers
Students enrolled at three southern Alberta Academy of Learning branches are no longer able to take classes and say they can’t get their money back.
-
WinSport shakes off sultry November, opens ski hill on schedule Friday
In a month that was better suited to late-autumn golf than downhill skiing, WinSport somehow managed to stick to the schedule and held opening day Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Former Saskatoon teacher 'crossed a line,' Crown claims in closing arguments
Closing arguments in the trial of a former Saskatoon teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a student wrapped up Friday morning.
-
Sask. woman hopes billboards will lead to information about brother's death
A Saskatchewan woman is hoping a billboard campaign will help produce leads about her brother's suspicious death.
-
New Saskatoon affordable housing will help people with spinal cord injuries
A collaboration between the province, the City of Saskatoon and an Alberta-based developer is helping provide affordable and barrier-free housing.
Edmonton
-
Expansion of Anthony Henday Drive complete in southwest Edmonton
After construction delays and major traffic jams, Anthony Henday Drive is now fully open in southwest Edmonton.
-
Green fever on Black Friday: Edmonton-area golf course reaps warm November business
The opportunity to pull clubs out of their golf bags in late November sold one couple on a journey to a course north of St. Albert, Alta. – all the way from Saskatchewan.
-
Pair charged in homicide of Edmonton man more than a year after discovery of remains
Edmonton police have charged a man and a woman in the killing of Victor Roger Noel, who went missing for more than two years before his remains were discovered last summer.
Vancouver
-
Stranger assaults had plummeted months before Vancouver's 2022 election. Why didn't anyone know?
Months before the 2022 election, data suggests the number of random stranger attacks in Vancouver had plummeted to an average of 1.8 per day – a positive trend that would apparently remain unknown to police, politicians or the public for another full year.
-
Buzz-free bevvies: Inside Metro Vancouver's first non-alcoholic bar and bottle shop
A husband and wife team have opened Metro Vancouver's first non-alcoholic bar in a Port Coquitlam strip mall.
-
Union says deal for Vancouver police would make them highest-paid officers in Canada
A new tentative agreement that would make Vancouver's police officers the highest paid in Canada is a crucial tool for the city to recruit and retain talent in the face of a major labour crunch, the union representing the officers said.