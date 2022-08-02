Woman airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Mono

A woman was airlifted to hospital following a crash on Airport Road, north of Highway 9, in the Town of Mono.

Police say around 7:40 a.m., Dufferin OPP and EMS, Peel Regional EMS and the Caledon Fire Department responded to a collision between two pick-up trucks and a car.

The woman driving the car was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a trauma centre.

An investigation is underway, and police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 905-951-3838.