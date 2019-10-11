Featured
Woman airlifted in critical condition after crash in Barrie
A single-vehicle crash on Essa Road in Barrie sends one woman to a trauma centre via air ambulance on Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 (Craig Momney/CTV News)
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 4:55PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 5:32PM EDT
A woman has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a collision in Barrie this afternoon.
The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Essa Road at Athabaska Road, south of Mapleview Drive.
Police say the victim has life-threatening injuries.
Essa Road is closed for the cleanup and investigation.