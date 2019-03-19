

CTV Barrie





A woman was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Essa Township on Monday evening.

Essa’s Fire Chief tells CTV News that one vehicle t-boned another just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of the 30th Sideroad and the 6th Line, east of Angus.

Simcoe County paramedics also confirmed three patients were taken to RVH in Barrie with serious injuries.

Both vehicles appeared to have gone through a fence on a property, and one ended up in the yard while the other vehicle went into a ditch.

The intersection was closed to traffic while police investigated.