A woman is accused of assaulting a store clerk after attempting to leave a store without paying for her items.

Police say the suspect was seen shoplifting at the Dollarama on Dunlop Street in Barrie on May 24.

They say she assaulted an employee who approached her as she went to leave the store.

She is described as a white woman between 30 and 39-years-old, wearing a denim best, grey hoodie, black baseball cap and blue pants.