Woman accused of impaired driving blows over 4x the limit: OPP

A police officer holds a breathalizer in his hand while approaching a vehicle. FILE IMAGE (OPP_CR) A police officer holds a breathalizer in his hand while approaching a vehicle. FILE IMAGE (OPP_CR)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver