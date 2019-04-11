

Provincial police have charged a 37 year-old woman with impaired driving after picking-up her 8 year-old child from a school in Muskoka.

They say someone spotted the woman at the school and called 9-1-1.

The woman was later arrested and charged when a breathalyzer test revealed she had three and half times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

Police are not releasing any further details in order to protect the identity of the child.