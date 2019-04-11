Featured
Woman accused of driving with 3 times the legal limit of alcohol
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 5:48PM EDT
Provincial police have charged a 37 year-old woman with impaired driving after picking-up her 8 year-old child from a school in Muskoka.
They say someone spotted the woman at the school and called 9-1-1.
The woman was later arrested and charged when a breathalyzer test revealed she had three and half times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.
Police are not releasing any further details in order to protect the identity of the child.