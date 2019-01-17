

CTV Barrie





A 74-year-old woman suffered minor injuries during a robbery in Newmarket.

York Regional Police say two suspects in a black four-door Chrysler sedan approached the woman who was walking on John Bowser Crescent and asked for directions on Friday.

The two occupants offered the woman jewelry and during the interaction, police say one of the suspects stole the woman’s necklace and attempted to steal her bracelets.

Officers say the suspects knocked the woman to the ground as they tried to drive away.

According to police, the suspects are a white man and woman who spoke Farsi.

The man is described as being 30 to 40-years of age with blonde hair.

The woman is described as being 50 to 55 years old with straight, shoulder-length blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.