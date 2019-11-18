A 73-year-old woman is dead after a crash between an SUV and a dump truck in Tiny Township on Monday.

It happened just before 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Simcoe County Road 6 and Concession Road 11, north of Perkinsfield.

Police say the woman from Tiny Township was taken to Georgian Bay General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Paramedics also transported the driver of the truck to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for a few hours but it has since been reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.