A 70-year-old woman has died after police say she was found face down in a backyard pool in Kawartha Lakes.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Boundary Road near Lindsay this evening.

OPP officers say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity is being withheld while police work to notify her family.

The OPP are assisting the coroner with the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.