

CTV Barrie





A 66-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being knocked to the ground and dragged a short distance underneath a vehicle in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Thursday evening.

South Simcoe Police say the woman was hit by a pickup truck that was backing up in a busy plaza parking lot on Holland Street West at around 7 p.m.

Police say the 83-year-old driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

There have been no charges laid at this point.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.