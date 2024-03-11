BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman, 65, seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

    A 65-year-old woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Bradford.

    Police say the incident happened on Monday morning shortly before 10 at the intersection of West Park Avenue and Holland Street West.

    They say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

    South Simcoe officers hope to hear from witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident via email or by calling 905-775-3311 extension 2034.

    There is no word on any charges at this time.

