Woman, 60, injured in incident on Barrie waterfront trail
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 4:52PM EDT
A 60-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was allegedly knocked off her bike by a man walking along the North Shore Rail trail in Barrie.
Police say a 30-year-old man pushed the cyclist, causing her to drop to the ground and hit her head. Luckily police say she was wearing a helmet, but they believe she may have broken bones from the fall.
The accused is charged with assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with his probation.