

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A 60-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was allegedly knocked off her bike by a man walking along the North Shore Rail trail in Barrie.

Police say a 30-year-old man pushed the cyclist, causing her to drop to the ground and hit her head. Luckily police say she was wearing a helmet, but they believe she may have broken bones from the fall.

The accused is charged with assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with his probation.