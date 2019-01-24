Featured
Woman, 51, charged with stunt driving
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 3:52PM EST
A 51-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio woman is facing a stunt driving charge after police say she was caught driving at a high rate of speed on Concession Road 7 on Thursday morning.
Officers say they clocked the woman driving 155km/hr in a posted 60km/hr zone at 11:30 a.m. just south of the 13th Line.
She had her licence immediately suspended and vehicle impounded.