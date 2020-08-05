BARRIE -- A 50-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

According to the investigation, police say a vehicle driving southbound on Highway 35 near Cameron Road collided with a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, Samantha Lindquist, was pronounced dead. ORNGE airlifted the passenger of the same vehicle to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

A portion of the Highway was closed for several hours for OPP Technical Collision Investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.