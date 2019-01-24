

CTV Barrie





A 46-year-old woman has died of her injuries two days after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam video of the incident that occurred on Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. in the intersection of Davis Drive and Longford Drive.

Officers say the Newmarket woman was pinned for several minutes under a vehicle after being struck. She was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre where she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The 87-year-old driver was not injured and police say she remained at the scene.

At this point, no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.