

CTV Barrie





Police have arrested and charged a 37-year-old woman after two people were seriously injured in an alleged stabbing early last month.

Investigators say the incident took place outside Grand Valley on Jan. 9.

Dufferin OPP says one of the victims was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre to receive treatment.

Both victims have since been released from hospital.

The accused is facing a charge of aggravated assault and assaulting an officer.

She remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing in Orangeville.