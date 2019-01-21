

Provincial police say the winter weather is factoring into a steady increase of crashes around the region over the weekend.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says officers responded to over 350 crashes in the GTA within 24 hours starting on Saturday afternoon.

One of those collisions involved a car and tow truck on Horseshoe Valley Road West near Penetanguishene Road in Craighurst on Sunday evening.

Police say a 36-year-old woman suffered life-altering injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital. The road was closed for the police investigation for several hours between Line 3 and Highway 93.

Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold weather alert and the southern half of the province received a fresh blanket of snow on Saturday night.

- With files from The Canadian Press