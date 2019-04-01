Featured
Woman, 29, killed in early morning crash near Orangeville
Police close County Road 109 east of County Road 11 in Amaranth Township, Ont. on Monday, Apr. 1, 2019 for a fatal collision investigation. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 11:56AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 12:07PM EDT
A 29-year-old Orangeville woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Amaranth Township this morning.
Dufferin OPP is currently at the scene of the incident on County Road 109.
Investigators say the woman's vehicle was travelling westbound and crossed over into the eastbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle.
Officers say the woman driving the eastbound vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police have closed the roadway just east of County Road 11 for the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP.