

CTV Barrie





A 29-year-old Orangeville woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Amaranth Township this morning.

Dufferin OPP is currently at the scene of the incident on County Road 109.

Investigators say the woman's vehicle was travelling westbound and crossed over into the eastbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle.

Officers say the woman driving the eastbound vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have closed the roadway just east of County Road 11 for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP.