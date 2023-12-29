Woman, 29, charged with impaired driving after crashing onto restaurant property in Midland

A vehicle collision onto the front lawn of a recently opened restaurant in Midland resulted in charges for the driver.

According to provincial police, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday after officers on patrol saw the vehicle heading south on King Street.

Police say the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was not injured in the collision.

The accused, a 29-year-old woman from Tay Township, was subsequently charged with impaired driving.

She was later released from police custody with a future court date, a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and a week-long vehicle impoundment.