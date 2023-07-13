Woman, 27, rolls vehicle after hydroplaning on Highway 11 in heavy rainfall

Provincial police say heavy rain Thursday morning is to blame for a single-vehicle rollover in Oro-Medonte that sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, the crash happened on Highway 11 at Line 14 around 8:15 a.m. when, according to reports, the vehicle hydroplaned because of water pooling on the road, causing it to crash into a field off the highway.

OPP says the driver, a 27-year-old woman, was out of the vehicle when officers arrived, and she was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say the crash didn't cause any lane closures, and the area has since been cleared.

No charges will be laid.