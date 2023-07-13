Woman, 27, rolls vehicle after hydroplaning on Highway 11 in heavy rainfall

A tow truck loads a vehicle following a rollover into a field on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Thurs., July 13, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) A tow truck loads a vehicle following a rollover into a field on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Thurs., July 13, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver