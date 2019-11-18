A 27-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital after a snowmobile crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Emergency crews were called to the backyard of a home on Holland Street West near Langford Boulevard in Bradford around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital and then later transferred to a Toronto area hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.