Woman, 27, airlifted to hospital after snowmobile crash in Bradford
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 11:36AM EST
A 27-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital after a snowmobile crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Emergency crews were called to the backyard of a home on Holland Street West near Langford Boulevard in Bradford around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital and then later transferred to a Toronto area hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.