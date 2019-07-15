

CTV Barrie





A woman is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Police say officers arrived at a home in Bradford on Sunday around 1:00 p.m., where they found a 33-year-old man who said he had been stabbed by his girlfriend in the leg during an argument.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old woman who they say was hiding in a neighbour's house.

She faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose. She was held for a bail hearing.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.