Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision east of Sutton.

Police say a sedan and a pick-up truck collided head-on around 2 a.m. Saturday on Highway 48 at Park Road.

A 25-year-old Georgina woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the woman’s name.

Highway 48 was closed between High Street and Park Road for several hours for the police investigation.

Police say they are investigating alcohol as a possible factor.