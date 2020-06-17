MARKHAM, ONT. -- York Regional Police say they've charged a woman in a hit-and-run on Monday that left a cyclist dead.

Police say they received a call at around 8:15 a.m. and found a 50-year-old cyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries in Markham.

They say the man died in hospital.

A woman was arrested after police say surveillance video showed her vehicle with damage and officers found that she allegedly made a false police report about a crash.

Investigators say 25-year-old Alexandra Forrestall is facing charges of failure to stop at a collision causing death, obstruction and public mischief.

Forrestall is scheduled to appear in court on October 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.