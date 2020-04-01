BARRIE -- A 23-year-old woman had to be airlifted to a trauma centre following an early morning collision on Wednesday in Innisfil.

Police say the Oshawa woman's car left the roadway on 20th Sideroad between Lockhart Road and the 10th Line around 1:20 a.m.

Police say the car hit a culvert and became airborne before crashing into a utility pole.

Emergency crews from Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services extricated the woman who was alone in the vehicle.

Simcoe County paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where she was then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

Police are investigating several possible factors that may have caused the collision, including speed, inexperience and alcohol.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to call South Simcoe Police.