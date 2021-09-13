Woman, 18, airlifted after Tiny Twp crash involving suspected drunk driver
A 34-year-old Midland man faces charges following a serious two-vehicle crash in Tiny Township that left an 18-year-old woman with serious injuries.
Emergency crews were called to Baseline Road Sunday morning for reports of a collision between Downer's Road and Mertz Corner Road.
Crews had to use the jaws of life to extricate the female driver from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital in Collingwood and then airlifted to a trauma centre with life-altering injuries.
Police arrested the accused and charged him with impaired driving with a blood concentration of 80 plus and operation causing bodily harm.
The accused was released with a court date scheduled for the end of the month. He is subject to a 90-day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.
