

CTV Barrie





A woman and a 12-year-old girl are recovering in hospital after a serious crash near Schomberg.

A pickup truck and a minivan crashed at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 27 on Thursday afternoon.

The 12 year old was one of four people in the minivan. She was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. A woman was also rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators updated their conditions on Friday. The two victims are still in serious condition, but they are improving.

The intersection of Highway 9 and 27 was closed for several hours.