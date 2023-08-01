Witnesses to Horseshoe Valley Road collision sought: OPP

Police are asking for witnesses with video footage to offer assistance concerning a serious motorcycle crash on Sunday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision that involved a car travelling westbound on Horseshoe Valley Road near Highway 400, and a motorcycle that was heading east.

The crash has left the motorcyclist with life-altering injuries. He was transported by air to a Toronto trauma centre.

The OPP Central Region traffic reconstructionists investigated the scene, and the Orillia OPP is now requesting anyone who has not already spoken to the police to contact them at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.