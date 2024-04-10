BARRIE
    • Witnesses sought to shooting in Caledon

    A white car was at the scene of a shooting in Caledon, Wed., Sept. 13, 2023. (OPP) A white car was at the scene of a shooting in Caledon, Wed., Sept. 13, 2023. (OPP)
    Officers are appealing for witnesses to a shooting that happened in Caledon in the fall.

    According to provincial police, officers responded to a call about shots being fired on McCormack Road on the night of Sept. 13, 2023.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police released surveillance footage of a white Nissan Rogue leaving the area at the time.

    They ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or provide an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

