Witnesses sought to shooting in Caledon

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a shooting that happened in Caledon in the fall.

According to provincial police, officers responded to a call about shots being fired on McCormack Road on the night of Sept. 13, 2023.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance footage of a white Nissan Rogue leaving the area at the time.

They ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or provide an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.