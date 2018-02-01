

CTV Barrie





Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a collision that claimed the life of a senior earlier this month.

Barrie police say a 92-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on Margaret Drive on Jan. 23, at around 1:30 p.m. The vehicle had been backing out of a driveway at the time.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the woman was found suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Barrie woman, was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.