WASAGA BEACH, ONT. -- The Town of Wasaga Beach is pushing for a new high school to be built as a growing number of families move to the area.

Thousands of new home builds in the town indicate the demand for a new school has never been higher.

Wasaga Beach resident Leslie Farkas says the town has waited long enough. She described that need in a deputation to the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) earlier this week.

School board officials have also been watching the growth in the area and added Northern West Simcoe County to their list of 10 top priorities for capital investment, including Stayner, Collingwood and Wasaga Beach.

SCDSB Superintendent of Business and Facilities Brian Jeffs says a conversation with the ministry about what the regional solution might look like for three areas is necessary. "There are two schools to take into consideration, Stayner Collegiate Institute and Collingwood Collegiate Institute, and with the growth going on in Wasaga Beach, we are going to need a school there as well."

Collingwood Collegiate is ageing and needs investment, but the replacement of Banting Memorial in Alliston is still the board's main priority.

Growth accommodation accounts for the majority of other communities on the list.

School board trustee Tanya Snell says being on the list of priorities is a starting point for Wasaga Beach. "Getting on the list is at least an acknowledgement that the conversation needs to start now."

School board officials are working on business cases for all the communities on their priority list, which will be submitted to the ministry for consideration.