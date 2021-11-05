With return of influenza expected, health unit urging residents to get flu shot

BARRIE, ONT. -

While much of its efforts lately have been focused on delivering COVID-19 vaccinations, the health unit is now urging everyone to get their flu shot.

Vaccinations for the flu are now available across Simcoe Muskoka to anyone six months of age or older. The shots are being distributed through primary care providers and pharmacies. They may also be available in long-term care homes, retirement homes, select workplaces, hospitals, and community health centres for those considered high-risk.

"Last year's flu season was mild both locally and provincially due to COVID-19 public health measures that prevented travelling and gatherings and promoted physical distancing and mask-wearing," Dr. Colin Lee, the SMDHU associate medical officer of health, said in a news release. "We expect that as these measures are gradually lifted in Ontario, influenza activity will increase during the 2021/2022 season."

With COVID-19 precautions in place, seasonal influenza was nearly nonexistent last year, with just 79 cases reported across Canada. There were approximately 54,000 cases recorded the year previously.

While it is recommending everyone over six months of age get a flu shot, the health unit says the following groups are more vulnerable and should get vaccinated as soon as possible:

Individuals who are pregnant

People who are residents of nursing homes or other chronic-care facilities

People 65 years of age and older

All children six months to 4 years of age

Indigenous peoples

Adults or children six months of age and over with chronic health conditions

Healthcare providers

For more information on getting the flu shot, you can click here or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520.