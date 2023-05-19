Wish granting organization gets boost of support

A local organization that works to bring smiles to people in their final days just got a boost of support from the government.

The Living Wish Foundation was established in 2018. It works to provide wishes to people in their final year of life. Since starting, it has provided dozens of wishes, including making homes more accessible for people with disabilities and bringing a woman to the waterfront for the final time.

"We get a variety of wishes, and sometimes they are small, sometimes they are a little bigger, and we just try to get it done as quickly as we can," said Melissa Nyhof, a representative from the foundation.

The group was recently provided with a $5,000 Trillium grant. Those funds have been directed towards outreach initiatives, helping the organization expand its presence on YouTube.

"Everyone is on social media these days, and we have been doing outreach in our community but having social media is so much bigger," said Nyhof. "We can do so much more."

For more information on the foundation, you can click here.