A Wasaga Beach man had to undergo surgery after enjoying a meal off of his barbecue.

But it wasn’t the food that sent him to hospital. It was a small bristle from the barbecue brush that had been used to clean the grill.

A bristle from the wire barbecue brush became lodged in Jim Seguin’s tongue and needed to be surgically removed.

He first thought he might have gotten a piece of bone stuck in his tongue.

“Swallowing and talking were very, very painful so I was just trying to persuade myself that it was going to pass, but it was getting worse and worse.”

After waiting five days to see a doctor Seguin’s wife, Robin, convinced him it was time to go to the hospital.

“He was just lucky it stuck in his tongue. It could have been more serious than that,” she said.

Many stores still sell the wire barbecue brushes because they aren’t a banned item.

Jason Stavroff is the manager at TA Appliances and Barbecues in Barrie and says you get what you pay for. Stavroff says with repeated use the wire brushes can lose their bristles.

“Problem is, as they tend to move back and forth, they get loose, and then they will come out eventually. A good quality product, that won’t happen as much.”

Health Canada says they completed multiple risk assessments but were unable to pinpoint a specific material or brand to ban from store shelves.

Officials suggest you inspect your brush regularly for signs of damage or loose bristles.

Health Canada says “it will continue to monitor this issue and will take action as required.”