Winter is just around the corner or right at the front door if you’re in the Algonquin area on Wednesday.

Snow blanketed treetops and everywhere in between in Northern Ontario. Of course, if you live in these areas, it's not an unusual sight for this time of year.

Temperatures hovered right around the freezing mark making it easy for the white stuff to stick around and create a winter wonderland.

In the Barrie area, temperatures are chilly, and flurries may be on the way.

Environment Canada is reporting wet flurries for Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The weather agency shows we could have more of that on the weekend as well.

But with temperatures remaining above the freezing mark in this area, it’s unlikely there will be any accumulation for the city just yet.

As for the Algonquin area, sunshine is in the forecast with a chance of rain on Thursday, so it’s back to fall-like weather, for now.