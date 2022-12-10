Winter weather travel advisory issued for Simcoe County

Environment Canada has issued a travel advisory for parts of Simcoe County, with the potential for dangerous travel due to winter conditions.

The weather agency says a low-pressure system is moving into the region this evening and will continue into Sunday, potentially bringing up to 10 cm of snow.

Environment Canada also warns of reduced visibility and the potential for a freezing drizzle, which could create slippery conditions.

The advisory is expected to impact the Barrie, Collingwood, Midland and Orillia areas.

Environment Canada says the snow should stop by Sunday afternoon.