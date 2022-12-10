Winter weather travel advisory issued for Simcoe County

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system is moving into the region this evening and will continue into Sunday, potentially bringing up to 10 cm of snow. (Chris Garry/ CTV Barrie) Environment Canada says a low-pressure system is moving into the region this evening and will continue into Sunday, potentially bringing up to 10 cm of snow. (Chris Garry/ CTV Barrie)

