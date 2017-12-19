Featured
Winter weather travel advisory issued for central Ont.
Vehicles travel along a stretch of Highway 400 on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 3:50PM EST
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for parts of central Ontario.
Lake effect flurries and snow squalls could develop off Georgian Bay on Tuesday night. Accumulation will range between five and 10 centimetres.
The advisory has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
Environment Canada says squalls are expected to move south of the region overnight.