

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for parts of central Ontario.

Lake effect flurries and snow squalls could develop off Georgian Bay on Tuesday night. Accumulation will range between five and 10 centimetres.

The advisory has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Environment Canada says squalls are expected to move south of the region overnight.