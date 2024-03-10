Winter weather advisory issued for Simcoe County

Despite springing forward early Sunday morning, much of the Simcoe County region is under a winter weather travel advisory.

According to Environment Canada, it applies to the following areas:

Barrie

Blue Mountains

Collingwood

Dufferin

Hillsdale

Innisfil

Midland

Orillia

Owen Sound

Shelburne

Environment Canada says there could be snow accumulations between five and ten centimetres and winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour, which would cause hazardous driving conditions.

The national weather agency expects the advisory to last until Sunday afternoon.