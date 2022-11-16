Winter weather advisory for Innisfil and Southern Dufferin County

Weather Advisory in effect for Innisfil and Dufferin County.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the Innisfil region, as well as New Tecumseth, Angus, Orangeville, Shelburne and Mansfield areas.

Drivers can expect slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to heavy snow at times.

Snow is expected to taper off to scattered flurries later this morning with an accumulation of two centimetres.

Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions,

Take extra care walking in affected areas,

Slow down driving in slippery conditions

Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance

There have been no bus cancellations in Simcoe County.