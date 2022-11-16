Winter weather advisory for Innisfil and Southern Dufferin County
Weather Advisory in effect for Innisfil and Dufferin County.
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the Innisfil region, as well as New Tecumseth, Angus, Orangeville, Shelburne and Mansfield areas.
Drivers can expect slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to heavy snow at times.
Snow is expected to taper off to scattered flurries later this morning with an accumulation of two centimetres.
- Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions,
- Take extra care walking in affected areas,
- Slow down driving in slippery conditions
- Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance
There have been no bus cancellations in Simcoe County.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Chinese premier Xi complains to Trudeau over media
Chinese President Xi Jinping has complained to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about media reporting on their communications.
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
Canadians divided on Ottawa's plan to admit more immigrants: poll
A new poll suggests the vast majority of Canadians are worried about how the federal Liberal government's plan to dramatically increase immigration levels over the next few years will affect housing and government services.
Trudeau extends Ukraine military training, urges caution after Poland missile deaths
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is extending Canada's training mission of Ukrainian soldiers.
Poland's foreign ministry says missile that killed 2 was Russian-made, but key questions remain
Poland's foreign ministry said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country's east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was 'unlikely' it was fired from Russia.
Canada, others hold joint naval drills amid China concerns
U.S., Japanese, Australian and Canadian warships are currently staging extensive joint drills in Japanese and international waters, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was 'unlikely' that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a 'Russian-made' missile.
Atlantic
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
Gas prices in N.B., P.E.I. fall in unscheduled price adjustment
Drivers in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are paying less for gasoline Wednesday after an unscheduled price adjustment happened overnight.
-
Nova Scotia Health seeks assistance in locating missing patient from Halifax hospital
Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman reported missing from a Halifax hospital.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday
After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season.
Ottawa
-
Flu season has arrived in Ottawa
Flu season is here and it's earlier and tougher than normal, according to Ottawa Public Health.
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa on Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Six places in Ottawa you can get for the national average home price
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at five houses and one condo you can get for around the national average price.
Toronto
-
Ontario education workers' union to provide update on negotiations Wednesday
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers will provide an update on its negotiations with the provincial government Wednesday.
-
Drivers advised to use caution on morning commute as Toronto continues cleanup from first snowfall
Drivers are being advised to leave themselves some extra time to get around this morning as cleanup from Toronto’s first significant snowfall of the season continues.
-
Toronto woman in final stages of MAiD application after nearly a decade-long search for housing
A disabled 32-year-old woman says she is in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after seven futile years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto.
Kitchener
-
Three people sent to hospital following reports of a stabbing in Kitchener
A heavy police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood following, what police said were, reports of a stabbing.
-
'I just worry for the little ones': Local family deals with 2 kids sick with RSV
The rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children is putting a strain on hospitals across the country including in Waterloo Region.
-
Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region gets hit with first significant snowfall of season
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected to have fallen overnight. Some areas could get as much as 10 cm.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries following crash in Huron County
Life-threatening injuries are reported following a crash in Huron County on Tuesday evening. Around 7:30 p.m. emergency services were dispatched to the two0vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Lucknow Line just south of Lucknow.
-
Snow squall watch in effect for Huron County
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch in effect for Huron County.
-
London’s new Deputy Mayor is…
London’s new city council is taking shape. On Tuesday, the 2022-2026 term of city council officially began with an inaugural meeting at the RBC Place Convention Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Windsor mayor and city council sworn in Tuesday night
It’s a new era for Windsor City Hall, with a roster of 10 councillors and the city’s mayor being sworn in Tuesday night. For Drew Dilkens, it’s his third time reciting the Mayor’s Oath of Office ù rejoined by seven re-elected councillors and three new ones.
-
Local pharmacist offers up alternatives amid children’s fever medication shortage
Local pharmacist Tim Brady is hoping to educate parents on the alternatives to children pain and fever medicine as the country faces a supply shortage.
-
Three new Windsor city councillors to be sworn in for new term
The work begins Tuesday for three new Windsor city councillors who won tight election-night races to represent their wards around the council table.
Calgary
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital pivots amid capacity woes; schools also feel strain
The Alberta Children’s Hospital is at full capacity and making changes to deal with the overwhelming number of sick kids with respiratory illnesses.
-
Road 'impassable' after crash north of Calgary, RCMP on scene
RCMP have closed a rural highway north of Calgary due to a serious crash Tuesday evening.
-
Sean Chu's deputy mayor duties removed; Gondek says he photographed her licence plate
Calgary city council has removed Coun. Sean Chu from his deputy mayor duties and has forwarded a Calgary Police Commission report to the province to ask the premier whether her government can take further action to remove the Ward 4 representative.
Saskatoon
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.
-
Saskatoon police lay further charges against Dawn Walker
A Saskatoon woman who has been charged after faking her death and that of her son is facing further charges.
Edmonton
-
Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnesses
The Stollery Children's Hospital is at capacity, and with the current deluge of respiratory illness expected to last months, medical experts are offering advice on how to keep kids healthy and when to seek medical help.
-
EPSB asks province for thresholds for in-school masking, claiming enforcement difficulty without government support
The trustees of Edmonton's public school division want a meeting with Alberta's new top doctor and clarity on when it is appropriate to resurrect health measures brought in during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.
-
Vancouver
-
Fewer meals out, more unhealthy choices: A poll looks at how inflation is impacting eating habits in B.C.
Cutting back on dining out, limiting trips to the coffee shop and choosing cheaper, less healthy options are some of the ways a new survey finds that British Columbians are changing their eating habits amid rising food costs.
-
Vancouver trustees sound alarm over plan to reinstate School Liaison Officer program
Ahead of a Vancouver School Board meeting where a proposal to bring police officers back into the city's schools is expected to be on the agenda, trustees who oppose the move are speaking out – and urging the public to do the same.
-
Board increases Pitt Lake property assessment more than $200K after appeal that sought reduction
Users of a recreational property in the Lower Mainland who argued that the land's 2021 assessed value was too high have had that assessment nearly doubled by the Property Assessment Appeal Board.