BARRIE
Barrie

Winter travel advisory issued with first 'significant snowfall in weeks' to hit the region

Share

Grab the shovels and brace for the "first significant snowfall in a few weeks."

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory, noting heavy snowfall with up to 15 centimetres of accumulation, causing reduced visibility on the roads on Thursday.

Winds will pick up Thursday evening and through the night, gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour, the national weather agency warns.

"These high winds may cause tree branches to break and may result in local power outages," the advisory states.

The snow is expected to start Thursday morning and taper off sometime in the evening.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," Environment Canada cautions. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate

The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News