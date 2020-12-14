Advertisement
Winter travel advisory issued for Barrie, Grey Bruce and parts of Muskoka
Published Monday, December 14, 2020 4:53PM EST
Environment Canada cautions of reduced visibility on roads on Mon., Dec. 14, 2020, as a winter travel advisory is issued.
BARRIE, ONT. -- A winter travel advisory has been issued for Simcoe County, Grey Bruce, and Muskoka for Monday afternoon into the evening.
Environment Canada reports the eight to 15 centimetres of heavy snowfall and blowing snow will cause low visibility on the roads.
The weather agency states snow will accumulate quickly on roadways, making travelling difficult through the evening hours.
The areas impacted by the advisory are:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Sauble Beach - Bruce Peninsula - Tobermory
- Southern Grey County - Owen Sound - Blue Mountains
- Northern Grey County - Southern Bruce County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Port Severn - Port Carling
Conditions are expected to improve by midnight.