BARRIE, ONT. -- A winter travel advisory has been issued for Simcoe County, Grey Bruce, and Muskoka for Monday afternoon into the evening.

Environment Canada reports the eight to 15 centimetres of heavy snowfall and blowing snow will cause low visibility on the roads.

The weather agency states snow will accumulate quickly on roadways, making travelling difficult through the evening hours.

The areas impacted by the advisory are:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Sauble Beach - Bruce Peninsula - Tobermory

Southern Grey County - Owen Sound - Blue Mountains

Northern Grey County - Southern Bruce County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Severn - Port Carling

Conditions are expected to improve by midnight.