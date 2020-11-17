BARRIE, ONT. -- If you woke up this morning hoping for only a dusting of snow, your hopes were quashed when you looked out the window.



As much as 10 centimetres have been reported as the first snowstorm blanketed the region overnight.



Environment Canada has also issued a winter travel advisory for Simcoe County.



The weather agency says some areas could see another 15 centimetres of snow by the end of the day. Blowing snow and periods of low visibility could make driving treacherous at times.

Some are not happy about the snow. 7cm overnight & another 5-15cm of Snowsquall activity is possible today. Sunny breaks & -1 for a high. -7 overnight w/flurries. Wednesday has fair skies & few morning flurries high 1 #ctv #purecountry #barrie #weather #ONwx #simcoecounty #snow pic.twitter.com/kSXd5D4xEt — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) November 17, 2020



If you haven’t tuned up your snowblower just yet, don’t fret. Environment Canada is predicting we could see 14 degrees and sun on Friday. KC Colby will have all of your weather details tonight on CTV News at 6:00.



If you see significant weather where you live and can safely capture it… email us.