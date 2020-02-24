BARRIE -- The mild February weather is about to turn on us.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for much of Southern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon.

Mother Nature will hit us with a winter wallop of anywhere from 10 to 25 centimetres of snow, which is expected to start overnight on Tuesday.

But that won't be the end of it.

The weather agency says snowfall will continue and be heaviest by Wednesday afternoon before tapering off to flurries on Thursday morning.

CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby says, "We are anticipating the most snow in the northern part of our viewing area as the temperature dips."

Cottage country could get as much as 25 centimetres of snow on Wednesday with an additional 15 to 25 centimetres on Thursday as the flurries stick around.

Environment Canada adds there is "much uncertainty" in tracking this low-pressure system, saying motorists should be prepared for some tricky driving conditions through to Thursday morning.