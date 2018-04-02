Featured
Winter storm watch: Parts of Muskoka, Parry Sound could get 25 centimetres of snow
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 2, 2018 1:22PM EDT
A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound.
Environment Canada says it is tracking a Colorado low that could drop 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Wednesday afternoon.
Snow is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon. There is also a threat of freezing rain and snow pellets for areas near and east of Georgian Bay.
The winter storm watch has been issued for:
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
A special weather statement has also been issued for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Haliburton, Port Carling and Port Severn. These areas could also see freezing rain and snow Tuesday night of Wednesday morning.
Areas under the statement could receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.