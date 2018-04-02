

CTV Barrie





A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound.

Environment Canada says it is tracking a Colorado low that could drop 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Snow is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon. There is also a threat of freezing rain and snow pellets for areas near and east of Georgian Bay.

The winter storm watch has been issued for:

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

A special weather statement has also been issued for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Haliburton, Port Carling and Port Severn. These areas could also see freezing rain and snow Tuesday night of Wednesday morning.

Areas under the statement could receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.