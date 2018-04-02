

CTV Barrie





A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound.

Environment Canada says it is tracking a Colorado low that could drop 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Snow is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon. There is also a threat of freezing rain and snow pellets for areas near and east of Georgian Bay.

The winter storm warning has been issued for:

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

A special weather statement has also been issued for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Haliburton, Port Carling and Port Severn. These areas could also see freezing rain and snow Tuesday night of Wednesday morning.

Areas under the statement could receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Officials are preparing for the storm

Beginning at midnight, Huntsville crews will be on standby in preparation of the storm.

“We have 24-hour patrols going again and we're going to monitor the road conditions. As soon as necessary we'll send the crews out,” says Huntsville Fire Chief Steve Hernan.

Crews are on contract until the 15 of the month. Hernan is hopeful this will be the final big storm of the season.

“We traditionally get snow in April so we are expecting our last big snowfall of the year and we're kind of hoping that this week is going to bring it on and then we can get spring going.”