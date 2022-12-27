Winter storm causing power outages across region

Some residents in Parry Sound-Muskoka are continuing to deal with power outages as heavy snow continues to impact the region.

Hydro One's website shows thousands remain without power as of Tuesday morning.

The hardest hit areas include Bancroft, Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound.

"Hydro One crews, contractors and utility partners are out in full force restoring power to customers, and they won't stop until everyone is restored," Hydro One said on its website.

"We know how difficult it is to be without power for several days, especially during the winter, and we want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as crews work tirelessly to restore power."

Several roads remain closed in parts of Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound.

Hydro One said crews are trying to use snowmobiles and snow shoes where possible to help restore power.

"We are also working through the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre to try and prioritize plowing key roads in a number of communities, once it's safe to do so, in order to gain access to areas and start restoring power to customers," Hydro One said,

Water access only, and island customers will remain without power until it is safe to fly helicopters or use boats to reach them, according to Hydro One.